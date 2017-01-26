Wonderboy: Tyron Woodley Has Been Begging For Money Fights

For the second time in his UFC career, Stephen Thompson will compete for a belt on March 4. Although he didn’t lose against Tyron Woodley during their UFC 205 clash, ‘Wonderboy’ also didn’t have his hand raised. When the resulting draw was (eventually) read out, talk of a rematch was immediately in motion. Having gone five hard rounds with ‘The Chosen One’ with no clear winner, a second go seemed the obvious option, maybe the only one. Soon after that November night in New York, the champion threw some other ideas out there.

Chucking his name in the hat for fights against Nick Diaz and Conor McGregor, to name a few, Woodley kept us all guessing. Would Thompson really be denied a second crack of the whip? As it turns out, no, but there were reports that Diaz had indeed been offered a fight against the champion. Speaking to our good friends Submission Radio, ‘Wonderboy’ details the timeline of events leading to the UFC 209 booking, and also the heat surrounding the rivalry with Woodley.

Wonderboy Says Woodley Is Entitled

“I didn’t have to work too hard to get this fight. I know he was talking about McGregor, St-Pierre and Bisping. If it’s a draw, you always run it back. I was surprised when he was talking about other people, he was talking about all these guys. I got the contract before the Christmas break and sent it right back. Then I posted a picture of the contract on Twitter, and I think it hit a nerve. He told me later that he was going to sign and announce the fight, and that I had kinda jumped the gun by announcing it.” “I laughed (when Woodley said I was entitled). There’s not an entitled bone in my body. I didn’t ask the UFC for the contract, they sent it to me. If anything it seems like he’s entitled, begging for the money fight and riding these other guy’s coat tails.”

Racism Comments

During a number of interviews since UFC 205, Tyron Woodley has claimed to be the worst treated UFC champion. Citing his race as the reason for alleged lesser treatment from his employers, ‘T-Wood’ has sparked some tense debates. Responding to these claims, Thompson says he doesn’t see Woodley as the most hated champ: