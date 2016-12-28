Watch: Dominick Cruz Forces Cody Garbrandt To Start ‘Throwing Things’

The trash talk and build-up for the bantamweight title bout between Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt at this weekend’s (Fri., December 30, 2017) UFC 207 may be the most heated and emotional lead-in to a 135-pound in MMA history.

And if that was ever in question before today, and interview between Cruz and Garbrandt on Canada’s Fight Network proved it, as “The Dominator” appeared to get in “No Love’s” head to the point of the Team Alpha Male standout storming out of the interview to ‘throw things’ offscreen according to Cruz:

To get Garbrandt’s goat, Cruz referred to a run-in he had with “No Love’s” girlfriend on social media (quotes transcribed via MMA Fighting):

“She shouldn’t be hollering at me on social media,” Cruz said. “Keep her to yourself. As far as I’m concerned, I did you and her a favor. She obviously wears the pants in the relationship or else she wouldn’t be having to defend you.”

The talkset Garbrandt off to the point of being willing to fight, and he asked a UFC employee to help him remove his microphone so he could after the following exchange:

“I’ll come across there right now,” Garbrandt said. “You’re a room away.” Cruz egged him on, saying, “C’mon, turd. Let’s go.”

That was when Garbrandt left the stage, where Cruz reported he could hear him throwing things around. It would seem “No Love” is even more emotional than usual thanks in no small part to Cruz’ intelligent trash talk.

We’ll see if that helps or holds him back in the co-main event of Friday’s anticipated card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.