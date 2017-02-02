Vitor Belfort: It’s Time To Have A Fighters’ Union

Add Vitor Belfort to the list of mixed martial artists in support of a fighters’ union.

The former Brazilian light heavyweight champ recently spoke to MMA Fighting regarding the current uprising of unions such as the MMAFA, MMAAA and PFA, and although he doesn’t know what each organization is fighting for specifically, he does believe a union is the way to bring about change:

“I’m a smart guy, and the smartest thing in the world is to not side (with something) if you don’t know who’s the leader and what are his motivations,” Belfort said. “I’m glad that fighters that are part of the history of the sport see me this way, but it’s important for fighters to realize that it’s time to have a fighters’ union. There’s unions for everything, there’s an union even for prostitutes, and we won’t have one for fighters? It’s time for the athlete to have his union.”

Belfort admitted that neither the MMAFA, MMAAA or PFA have contacted him in regards to joining their cause. If he were to align himself with an organization, however, it would be in a leadership role rather than letting somebody use him for his image alone:

“For me to be part of something, I have to be in the leadership. If you just want to use my image, I won’t let anyone do that,” Belfort said. “I don’t think we have to go against the UFC. We have to be together and work together. You have to remember that the same way we want to fight for our rights, we have to understand their rights, too. You need to know that.” “And it’s not only the UFC,” he said. “There are several promotions. People talk about the UFC, but it’s wonderful for the sport. We are grateful, but there should be a law that benefits every combat sports athlete.”

Three key changes that Belfort would like to see include health insurance for fighters, sponsorship accommodations similar to that of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), and the banning of elbows to lessen the amount of blood seen inside the Octagon: