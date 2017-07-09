Home UFC UFC 213 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Robert Whittaker & Yoel Romero Top List

UFC 213 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Robert Whittaker & Yoel Romero Top List

Andrew Ravens
Kyle Terada for USA TODAY Sports

UFC 213 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 213 took place on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. The prelims aired on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Five bouts including two title bouts took place on the main card that aired on pay-per-view event at  10 p.m. ET.

The event was headlined by an interim UFC Middleweight Championship bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight bout, Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout and Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout.

The full UFC payouts include:

Robert Whittaker: $30,000 def. Yoel Romero: $30,000

Alistair Overeem: $10,000 def. Fabricio Werdum: $10,000

Curtis Blaydes: $2,500 def. Daniel Omielanczuk: $5,000

Anthony Pettis: $15,000 def. Jim Miller: $20,000

Rob Font: $2,500 def. Douglas Silva de Andrade: $2,500

Aleksei Oleinik: $2,500 def. Travis Browne: $15,000

Chad Laprise: $5,000 def. Brian Camozzi: $2,500

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $10,000 def. Gerald Meerschaert: $2,500

Belal Muhammad: $2,500 def. Jordan Mein: $5,000

Cody Stamann: $2,500 def. Terrion Ware: $2,500

Trevin Giles: $2,500 def. James Bochnovic: $2,500

