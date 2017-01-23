Travis Browne vs. Derrick Lewis Now Main Events UFC Fight Night 105

A heavyweight clash between Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis has changed dates and will now be in a headlining role. The promotion announced on Monday that Browne vs. Lewis, which was supposed to take place at UFC 208, had been moved in favor of being positioned as the main event of UFC Fight Night 105 one week later.

Lewis recently picked up his fifth straight UFC win after scoring a fourth-round TKO win over Shamil Abdurakhimov in this December’s UFC Fight Night 102 main event. Browne is currently stuck in a 1-3 skid that includes losses to Cain Velasquez and Fabricio Werdum, who are both former UFC heavyweight champions.

The event takes place on February 19th at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The main card will air on FOX while the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card:

Travis Browne vs. Derrick Lewis

Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard

Cezar Ferreira vs. Elias Theodorou

Jack Marshman vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos

Alvaro Herrera vs. Alessandro Ricci

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Nordine Taleb

Reginaldo Vieira vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Carla Esparza vs. Randa Markos