Stipe Miocic Calls Out Anthony Joshua For Mayweather vs. McGregor Undercard

Yesterday (June 14, 2017), it was finally announced that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor would square off in a boxing match on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announcement has thrown the combat sports world into a frenzy, and the event is certainly set to be amongst the biggest in the history of combat sports.

Because of that, many fighters have expressed interest in competing on the undercard, which will be put together by Mayweather promotions.

One fighter that falls into this category is UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who took to his official Twitter account to call out IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua:

Hey @anthonyfjoshua let’s have a proper tussle and still have time for tea and crumpets before the main event! #MayweatherMcGregor — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) June 14, 2017

Miocic, who has a background in boxing, has spoke on fighting Joshua before, and Joshua has expressed interest in competing on the undercard of Mayweather vs. McGregor, but it just doesn’t seem likely that the bout will be made.

Miocic is coming off of a brutal first round knockout victory over Junior Dos Santos in their rematch last month in Texas, and he’s currently awaiting his next opponent.

Joshua, on the other hand, is coming off of a thrilling stoppage victory over the legendary Wladimir Klitschko, and many expect the two to rematch at some point later this year.

