Showtime Exec: Dana White Was ‘Misinformed’ On Malignaggi Sparring Footage

In the past week, it seems as though the hype surrounding the released Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi sparring footage has overshadowed the Irishman’s scheduled fight with Floyd Mayweather later this month (Sat. August 26, 2017).

Unfavorable photos of Malignaggi leaked from the sessions that prompted the former two-weight boxing champ to leave the McGregor camp. After Malignaggi heavily campaigned against the photos, UFC President Dana White released a few seconds of sparring footage that showed the Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) champ knock Malignaggi down, however, there is a great debate whether or not it was a knockdown or a shove.

UFC President Dana White claims that plenty of footage was provided to Showtime to use for their All Access program in the lead-up to the fight, however, they chose not to use in in order to not make Malignaggi (a Showtime Boxing analyst) look bad (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Last thing I want to do is get into a beef with Showtime or any of that stuff, but we gave them a ton of the footage of the sparring and they denied it, because they didn’t want to make Paulie look bad,” White said. “They didn’t show any of it. They had a ton of the sparring footage and they wanted to use zero.”

Showtime Sports Executive Stephen Espinoza recently did an interview with Sporting News to respond to these claims, and stated that the UFC boss is simply ‘misinformed’: