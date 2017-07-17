Santiago Ponzinibbio Calls Out Carlos Condit After Nelson Knockout

UFC Fight Night 113 took place yesterday (July 17, 2017) from Glasgow, Scotland, and rising welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio made a statement in the main event, brutally knocking out Gunnar Nelson in under two minutes.

After the fight, however, Nelson cited an eye poke as the reason for the loss, although Ponzinibbio says he ‘didn’t see it’ take place:

“I went there to knock him out and thank God it went as expected, I won by knockout,” Ponzinibbio told MMAFighting.com. “If (the eye poke) happened, of course it wasn’t intentional, but I watched the video again and didn’t see it. I don’t know. But it was a knockout with the right hand that I landed on him. The right hand hurt him and I finished with a precise jab.”

Continuing on, Ponzinibbio said that Nelson’s claims don’t take anything away from his emphatic knockout victory:

“It doesn’t take anything away from the win,” Ponzinibbio said. “What he says doesn’t change anything. There’s a referee inside the Octagon looking at it, and he can stop the fight any time he wants. The No. 8 in the world lasted 82 seconds. He’s 28, he’s versatile, a great athlete, one of the best in the division, has a bright future in the UFC, will be at the top, but it was an excellent win. (He) lasted 82 seconds. “I was well trained, the distance, connected heavy hands,” he added. “I don’t think it takes anything away from the win. He can say whatever he wants. A beautiful knockout for my career, another one in the first round. It’s my fourth first-round knockout (in the UFC). I’m happy.”

As far as what’s next for the American Top Team based fighter, Ponzinibbio expressed interest in facing off with names such as Neil Magny and Carlos Condit:

“Magny. I want Magny. If it can’t be him, I want Condit, but I really want Magny,” Ponzinibbio said. “He needs a fight, he hasn’t fought in a while, so bring Magny. That would be a great fight, a good match-up.”

Magny is coming off of a victory over former champion Johny Hendricks, while Condit is coming off of back-to-back losses.

Who would you like to see Ponzinibbio fight next?