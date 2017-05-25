Sage Northcutt Returns At UFC 214

Sage Northcutt is returning to the world famous Octagon this summer. The UFC announced on Wednesday that Northcutt would fight Claudio Puelles in a lightweight bout at UFC 214.

Northcutt, who was once an up and coming prospect, has not fought since December of last year at UFC on FOX 22 where he was submitted in the second round by fellow prospect Mickey Gall. Northcutt has had an up and down stint in the UFC with his most recent win coming against Enrique Marin at UFC 200 in July. Following his fight with Gall, which was at welterweight, Northcutt, who is just 21 years old, decided to drop down to lightweight (155 pounds) for this fight.

On the flip side, Puelles was a finalist on Season 3 of “The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America.” He fell short in the finale and suffered a second-round TKO defeat against Martin Bravo at UFC Fight Night 98 in November.

UFC 214 is set to take place on Saturday, July 29th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A portion of the preliminary card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, while the rest of the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view). Daniel Cormier is set to defend the light heavyweight title against Jon Jones in the main event. The bout order for the event has yet to be finalized, but you can see the updated card here:

Champ Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones – for light heavyweight title

Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling

Chan Sung Jung vs. Ricardo Lamas

Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober

Alexandra Albu vs. Kailin Curran

Jarred Brooks vs. Eric Shelton

Dmitrii Smoliakov vs. Adam Wieczorkowski

Dooho Choi vs. Andre Fili

Sage Northcutt vs. Claudio Puelles