Ryan Bader Has Bellator Offer Coming This Week

Light heavyweight contender Ryan “Darth” Bader is currently a free agent, and it appears as if he’s weighing in his options. The No. 4-ranked UFC light heavyweight has competed inside the Octagon since 2008, but we may have seen the last of him competing for the world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion.

On yesterday’s (Jan. 30, 2017) edition of The MMA Hour, Bader said that he has an offer from Bellator coming this week, although he did admit that the UFC has the right to match any offer he receives:

“I have a Bellator offer coming either today or tomorrow,” Bader said .“We kind of know the particulars. I went out and met with Scott Coker and the Bellator boys and I liked what they had to say, and I liked what they were about. So we’re going through that process. That being said, the UFC has the right to match. It’s kind of in a weird place. I’m super-excited to be in this position. I’m in a great position.”

The 33-year-old has won seven of his last eight bouts including victories over Anthony Perosh, Rafael Cavalcante, Ovince Saint Preux, reigning Bellator 205-pound champion Phil Davis, Rashad Evans, Ilir Latifi and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

If he does indeed jump shit and head over to Bellator, Bader believes he could receive an immediate title shot, and he feels as if it would be a fight that would interest Davis:

“I do believe we can [get a title shot right away]. That’s another thing, like I said, I keep hitting on the word opportunity and the plan — what’s your plan for me? And so, things like that are being discussed. I know [Davis] probably wants to get that win back…that’s definitely part of it.”

Do you expect Bader’s next fight to take place in the Bellator cage?