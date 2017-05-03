Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Confirmed For UFC 213

Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone will finally square off.

The pair were initially scheduled to meet at UFC 205 from New York City’s Madison Square Garden, however, that was subsequently called off. Cowboy instead was booked against Kelvin Gastelum, but Gastelum missed weight and that bout was also scrapped.

Cerrone later took on Matt Brown at UFC 206 on pay-per-view (PPV) and went on to win that back-and-forth contest via vicious round three knockout. It marked his fourth straight victory at 170 pounds, until he ran into Jorge Masvidal one month later and was finished in the second round.

Lawler hasn’t seen Octagon competition since July of last year when he was viciously knocked out by Tyron Woodley in the first round at UFC 201, dropping his welterweight title.

According to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Lawler and Cerrone will finally lock horns at UFC 213 live on PPV on July 8th:

Also, rejoice fight world, I'm told contracts are signed and Robbie Lawler vs. Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 213 on July 8 is officially for reals. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 3, 2017

UFC 213 will go down live on PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8, 2017. In addition to a welterweight thriller between Cowboy and ‘Ruthless’, the UFC bantamweight title will be defended when champion Cody Garbrandt takes on former friend and teammate TJ Dillashaw.

Both Lawler and Cerrone are looking to resume their winning ways, and no matter which man walks away victorious on July 8th, it will be a huge stamp on the resume for the victor.

Who do you think will take home the win between Lawler and Cerrone? Will the winner be right back in the running for a title opportunity?