Report: Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos II Targeted For UFC 211

According to a report from Combate, the UFC is targeting a heavyweight title rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and ex-titleholder Junior Dos Santos on May 13, 2017.

Dos Santos was recently scheduled to take on Stefan Struve in the main event of Feb. 19, 2017’s UFC Fight Night 105, but Struve was forced to withdraw due to injury. Prior to that, he had scored a dominant decision victory over Ben Rothwell last April.

Miocic, on the other hand, is coming off of a first round knockout victory over Alistair Overeem in his first title defense at this past September’s UFC 203. Prior to that, he had knocked out Fabricio Werdum in the first round of their UFC 198 main event last May to steal the title.

Miocic and Dos Santos met for the first time at UFC on FOX 13 in Dec. 2015 in a back-and-forth war. After five bloody rounds, however, Dos Santos was given the decision victory.

The UFC has yet to confirm this bout.

Is this a rematch you’d be interested in seeing?