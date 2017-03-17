Quote: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Is A Done Deal

The long rumored boxing superfight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to sweep the combat sports world by storm.

With UFC President Dana White recently stating that he won’t prevent the fight from happening because there is too much money to be made from it, the potential bout’s status has shifted from ‘if’ to ‘when’. Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight contender Chael Sonnen recently took to his podcast You’re Welcome (quotes via MMA Fighting) to comment on the possible match-up.

Sonnen stated that if anybody is giving McGregor a chance against arguably the greatest boxer of all time inside the squared circle, it’s an incredible disrespect to the sport:

“I think the fact that anybody is weighing in that there’s a contest there is such an incredible disrespect to boxing. If that fight goes more than 30 seconds, it shames boxing. If it goes out of the first round, it humiliates boxing. “If I was to tell you in any other sport, ‘Hey, we’ve got a great athlete from one field, that’s never done a sport before, and he’s gonna come on and take on the best current living guy in that sport,’ it’d be laughed at. If I told you, I’ve got a guy who’s never played basketball, sure he’s shot the ball around and been on a court and had the ball in his hand, but he’s never played a competitive game of basketball before, and we’re gonna put him up against LeBron James, it would be laughed at. ‘We’ve got a gal that’s never played tennis before, she’s fooled around with a ball in the gym, she’s gonna take on Serena Williams,’ it would be laughed at. “The fact that there’s even an interest there – and I’m one of the people that shares the interest – but the fact that there’s even an interest there is so disrespectful to the entire sport of boxing. When that fight’s done, Conor is gonna go more than 30 seconds. He’s likely to go more than one round – he shouldn’t, but he is likely to go more than one round – and it’s going to humiliate boxing.”

Despite the harsh criticism, Sonnen is a fan of the fight being made and is very interested in the promotional aspects of the possible bout. Then late last night (Thurs. March 16, 2017) on Twitter Sonnen claimed that the bout has been signed as is good to go:

Connor vs Floyd is ON! — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 17, 2017

Could the fight world be in for a colossal announcement later today (Fri. March 17, 2017)? It is St. Patrick’s Day after all.