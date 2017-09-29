Volkan Oezdemir Responds To DC’s Callout For Title Shot

Just three fights into his UFC career, Volkan Oezdemir is now on deck for a title shot.

After blasting through Jimi Manuwa and Misha Cirkunov in under a minute, Oezdemir has caught the attention of newly reinstated light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who took to Twitter the other day to offer Oezdemir a title shot.

The Swiss fighter was quick to respond in a message sent to Bloody Elbow, and didn’t waste any time in accepting the opportunity:

“Since my debut into the UFC my goal was to climb the ranks in no time,” Oezdemir wrote. “I feel blessed to be called out by the champion while the number one contender didn’t respond to me.”

Cormier is once again the top dog at 205 pounds after his knockout loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214 was overturned to a no-contest following Jones’ positive test for Turinabol.

Cormier had fielded answers from MMA fans on who he should fight next, and Oezdemir won, thereby gaining the champ’s attention.

No date or location has been named for a Cormier vs Oezdemir showdown; however, it seems the champion’s mind has been made up as to whom he will fight next, and Oezdemir appears to be up for the challenge.

Do you agree with Oezdemir getting the next title shot over Alexander Gustafsson? Who wins in a battle between DC and Oezdemir?