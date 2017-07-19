NFL Hall Of Famer Says He Wants To Fight In MMA

National Football League (NFL) Hall Of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin says he’d love to step into the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage and take a fight.

The 51-year-old ex-Dallas Cowboys stud wideout is highly regarded as one of the greatest to ever step onto the gridiron at the elite level, as 1998’s 11th overall draft pick racked up three Super Bowl wins in Dallas. He has since taken on some acting roles in addition to serving as a gameday analyst for the NFL Network.

Irvin recently did an interview with TMZ Sports to reveal that he has been training in MMA and would like to take a fight in an amateur-celebrity fight league “type of deal” (quotes via Bloody Elbow):