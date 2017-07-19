NFL Hall Of Famer Says He Wants To Fight In MMA

National Football League (NFL) Hall Of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin says he’d love to step into the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage and take a fight.
The 51-year-old ex-Dallas Cowboys stud wideout is highly regarded as one of the greatest to ever step onto the gridiron at the elite level, as 1998’s 11th overall draft pick racked up three Super Bowl wins in Dallas. He has since taken on some acting roles in addition to serving as a gameday analyst for the NFL Network.
Irvin recently did an interview with TMZ Sports to reveal that he has been training in MMA and would like to take a fight in an amateur-celebrity fight league “type of deal” (quotes via Bloody Elbow):
“I train MMA, I want to do it,” Irvin said. “I want to get in there one time. My wife says I’m her mule. She can’t have her mule out there getting hurt! I got to go bring her her money, so I can’t see her letting me [fight].”
“I train sometimes over at the Guy Mezger gym,” Irvin continued. “I actually wouldn’t mind getting in and having a fight. Oh my god, I would love to take a fight. What I wish they would do is some amateur MMA fighting: celebrity style. Let this celebrity go up against that celebrity, get in the ring, and let’s do something. Let me find me a couple of dudes that may have said something that I don’t like and we get up in that ring. Man, I would whoop somebody up. I would enjoy that.”