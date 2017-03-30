Michael Chiesa vs. Keith Lee To Headline UFC Fight Night 112

The main event of UFC Fight Night 112 has been revealed. Michael Chiesa, who has been away from the Octagon for more than a year, is set to fight top lightweight Kevin Lee in the main event of the show. Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal was the first to report the news.

Chiesa (14-2) has not fought since UFC on FOX 19 in April 2016, which saw him pick up a second-round submission win over Beneil Dariush. He is currently on a three fight winning streak and has compiled a 7-2 record in the UFC.

Lee (15-2) is on a four-fight winning streak and coming off a second-round submission win over Francisco Trinaldo earlier this month. He is 8-2 in the UFC.

The event takes place on June 25th at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK with the main card airing on FOX Sports 1 while the prelims will air on both FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card for the event.

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee

B.J. Penn vs. Dennis Siver

Tim Boetsch vs. Johny Hendricks

Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish

Jeremy Kimball vs. Josh Stansbury

Ilir Latifi vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Vitor Miranda vs. Marvin Vettori

Clay Guida vs. Erik Koch