Mayweather’s Trainer: McGregor Sparring Footage Could Be Staged

Conor McGregor could be playing mind games with Floyd Mayweather ahead of their August 26th boxing bout, after footage leaked of the Irishman’s sparring session with Chris Van Heerden earlier this year – that’s according to Mayweather’s own trainer, Nate Jones.

McGregor and Mayweather have been rumored to be fighting for nearly a year now, but only this month did UFC President Dana White and The Money Team (TMT) strike a deal to officially make the fight a reality. Now the two biggest figureheads in combat sports will be going face-to-face on August 26th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recently, one of “Money’s” many trainers, Nate Jones, took to Submission Radio to comment on the mega-bout between Mayweather and McGregor, and touched on the sparring footage that leaked out of “Notorious” and boxer Chris van Heerden. Jones said that after he saw the footage he believes that it all could have been staged (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I think I’ve seen that sparring. First of all, like I said, I looked at it, but to me it looked (like) it’s a possibility it could be staged. We don’t fall for that, we prepare for anything. Please believe me, I looked at it and I came up with my opinion that it could have been for real but it could have been staged. I don’t know. His style is a different style from Floyd. I don’t want nobody messing with Floyd. He may be more difficult than Floyd’s gonna be for him. Styles make fights. He may give him a different look inside this ring when he’s sparring him than what Floyd’s gonna give him. We don’t take none of that light. That’s a different man. That man’s name does not start with Floyd Mayweather, so we’re not worried about that. We’re gonna train hard. ”