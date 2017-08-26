Mayweather vs. McGregor Full Fight Card & Start Time

The day has finally come.

Tonight (Sat. August 26, 2017) UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will make his professional boxing debut and attempt to accomplish what 49 previous men have failed to do – defeat Floyd Mayweather inside the squared circle. It all takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the fight scheduled to go 12 three minute rounds with both men wearing eight ounce gloves.

Before we get to what some are calling ‘The Biggest Fight Of All Time,’ seven more fights will take place before hand. You can check out the full fight card and start time here below:

(Non-televised, 6 P.M. ET):

Kevin Newman vs. Antonio Hernandez (Super Middleweight)

Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc (Super Middleweight)

(FS1 Prelims, 7 P.M. ET)

Yordenis Ugas vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweight)

Juan Heraldez vs. Jose Miguel Borrego (Welterweight)

(Main Card PPV, 9 P.M. ET)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor (Super Welterweight)

Badou Jack vs. Nathan Cleverly (Light Heavyweight)

Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca (Junior Lightweight)

Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham (Cruiserweight)