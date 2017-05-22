Floyd Mayweather Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Latest Callout

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are so close to meeting inside the squared circle.

For nearly a year a superfight between the UFC lightweight champion and the undefeated boxing legend has been discussed, and it wasn’t until recently when the fight became a potential reality. UFC President Dana White and McGregor have both confirmed that the Irishman’s side of things are done, as far as financial negotiations go, and all that awaits is Mayweather’s deal to get done.

As we previously mentioned, Mayweather was in attendance for Gervonta Davis’ (one of Mayweather’s fighters) IBF junior lightweight title defense in England over the weekend, where he was asked about potentially fighting McGregor. Mayweather stated that he believes the fight between he and “Mystic Mac” will happen (quotes via MMA Fighting):

““If me and Conor McGregor do happen to make the fight happen, which I think the fight will happen, I would love for [Davis] to be on the undercard. . . I had a great career, and my career may not be over. Number 50 may be against Conor McGregor, we’ll just wait and see.”

In the post-fight press conference, Mayweather was again asked about a possible McGregor bout and responded to McGregor coming to terms with Dana White for the fight. “Money” said that he’ll get together with his team soon and discuss what the next step is for him in his career:

“If he signed the contract – I’m over here working, I’m always working. . . When I get back over to the U.S., I’ll communicate with my team, I’ll call Al [Haymon, Mayweather’s manager], I’ll get Al and Leonard [Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions] on a business call to see what’s our next move. There’s no rush. When we do make the move, most likely it’s gonna be a huge move. You already know, when Floyd Mayweather fights, it’s history. “If I do fight, it’s a 90 percent chance it’s against Conor McGregor.”

Mayweather continued to hype the superfight and said that he looks forward to signing his end of the deal, and looks forward to putting on another superfight for the combat sports world:

“They said Conor McGregor signed his end of the deal. I look forward to signing my end of the deal. I haven’t signed my end of the deal yet so once I get home, I’ll communicate with my team, I’ll talk with Al Haymon, I’ll talk with Leonard, and we’ll see what we come up with. We’ll put all our great minds together and we’re gonna have another superfight.”

If Mayweather and McGregor do share the ring it is sure to be a massive event – and the undefeated legend agrees:

“The next time Mayweather fights – if I fight, which most likely I will – I need a planet.”

The stage is set for one of the biggest combat sporting events of all-time, regardless of if it’s holding up the UFC in a big way. Are you exciting for the fight to finally get signed as Mayweather is teasing, or could you go without paying to see it?