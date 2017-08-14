Matt Hughes’ Friend Provides Update On His Miracle Recovery

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes has been in a fight for his life since June 16th when his pickup truck was slammed on the passenger side by an oncoming train in Raymond, Illinois. He was placed in a coma as a result of the incident. However, he pulled out of the coma, and some positive news has surfaced regarding his recovery.

The former UFC welterweight champion recently went out for some sushi, which is no doubt encouraging news. Hughes’ close friend Tony Zucca posted a photo of himself and Hughes on social media to offer the latest update on his condition. He called Hughes’ progress “nothing short of a miracle.” He wrote the following on Instagram:

“I can’t even describe the emotions I am feeling as I write this post. Less than two months ago I didn’t know if my best friend was going to make it, and tonight we made a jail break for sushi (in disguise. Ha). Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions! His progress is nothing short of a miracle. He is working so hard and fights through the frustration. He is, as he’s always been, an inspiration. I can’t wait to hit the mats with him again…and he told me today that he has “one more round” left in him! Ha. (He laughed…but definitely wasn’t joking!). Thank you for all of your prayers! Please keep them up as he still has a long road ahead of him. I am witnessing the power of them firsthand! So thankful!”

It’s nice to read that update. Keep in mind that Hughes’ sister stated last month that he still faced a “long journey for his recovery.” The UFC Hall of Famer is one of the greatest welterweights in MMA history as he held the title from 2001-2004 and 2004-2006.