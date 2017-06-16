Matt Hughes Airlifted To Hospital Following Train Wreck

Legendary former welterweight champion Matt Hughes has been airlifted to a hospital after a truck he was riding in was in a collision with a moving train today according to a report ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who confirmed the news with UFC President Dana White:

Per @danawhite, Matt Hughes being airlifted to medical facility, after a car/train accident. https://t.co/Y7fz5oQv61 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 16, 2017

White revealed that he had been in contact with Hughes’ family, who was on their way to be by the former champion’s side. He opened up with what few details were available about the unfortunate and dire situation:

“Apparently he has head trauma,” White said. “His family is traveling to him now.”

The UFC also tweeted their own message of hope for Hughes:

Our thoughts are with Matt Hughes and his family. pic.twitter.com/TF6BaHSa85 — UFC (@ufc) June 16, 2017

Hughes reigned off and on as the promotion’s welterweight champion for more than five years as one of the best 170-pound MMA combatants of all-time. His rivalries with BJ Penn and Georges St-Pierre are some of the division’s most legendary, and he had recently been discussing a comeback to fighting after retiring in 2011.

Our hearts and prayers go out to Hughes and his family in this trying time, and we’ll keep you updated on his status as news is made available.