Luke Rockhold Absolutely Destroys ‘P*ssy* Yoel Romero On Twitter

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will finally make his return to action in the main event of UFC Fight Night 116 on Sept. 16 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, although his opponent likely isn’t one fight fans were expecting. Instead of facing a top contender, Rockhold will face off with No. 9-ranked David Branch, who recently scored a split-decision victory over Krystof Jotko in his return to the UFC.

One fighter who isn’t too pleased with the fight announcement is Yoel Romero, who took to his official Twitter account to accuse Rockhold of ducking him:

“The Solider of God” is coming off of a decision loss to Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 213 earlier this month. If he had won that bout, he would’ve secured an interim title, and would’ve likely been next in line to take on champion Michael Bisping.

Rockhold, on the other hand, hasn’t competed since June 2016 when he lost his title in stunning fashion to Bisping, who accepted the bout on short notice.

As far as Romero goes, Rockhold fired back, calling the Cuban a ‘p*ssy’. Rockhold also said that Romero didn’t want to fight five rounds:

@yoelromeromma you’re the pussy that didn’t wanna fight 5 rounds. September 16th was offered. — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) July 24, 2017

Romero then got in another shot, bringing up Rockhold’s loss to Bisping:

Remember when you were champion and you said no to fight me? That was 5 rounds. Remember the last time you took the easy fight? #ynuevo pic.twitter.com/wZA0N1Q0e2 — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) July 24, 2017

From a rankings standpoint, it seems as if Romero vs. Rockhold was the fight to make, but fans will have to wait.

Who would you like to see Romero face in the meantime?