Khabib Nurmagomedov Offers Tony Ferguson $200,000 To Fight

With UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor appearing to be taking a break after winning the title at Nov. 12’s UFC 205 from New York, No. 1-ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov and No. 2-ranked Tony Ferguson have expressed interest in fighting each other. In fact, the idea of pairing the two against each other with an interim title on the line has even been tossed around.

Despite the bout obviously making sense from a rankings standpoint, it has yet to be made mainly due to the fact that Ferguson is in contract disputes with the promotion. ‘El Cucuy” has said that he would like to be paid the same as Nurmagomedov, a request that UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem to fond of.

“The Eagle”, on the other hand, simply wants the fight signed and he recently offered to pay Ferguson to make the fight happen:

Hey @TonyFergusonXT if the @ufc don’t want to pay you I’ll pay you 200k extra on your purse let’s make this fight now you have no excuse — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 2, 2017



Nurmagomedov currently boasts an incredible 24-0 professional record and is coming off of a dominant decision victory over Michael Johnson. “The Eagle” is also riding an eight fight UFC win streak.

Ferguson, on the other hand, has been red hot as of late, compiling nine straight victories inside the Octagon. “El Cucuy” is coming off of a decision victory over former champion Rafael dos Anjos.

What do you make of Nurmagomedov’s offer and would you like to see this fight?