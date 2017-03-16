Kelvin Gastelum Training With Anderson Silva’s Old Mentor Prior To UFC 212

Kelvin Gastelum has a huge upper-hand heading into his fight with Anderson Silva at UFC 212.

Gastelum has been training with King’s MMA head-coach Rafael Cordeiro as of late, and he’s looked phenomenal in his last few bouts under the Brazilian’s tutelage. His most recent knockout of Vitor Belfort last weekend set up Gastelum to call out former middleweight king Anderson Silva to share the Octagon with him next, and ‘The Spider’ gladly accepted.

Silva has a history with Gastelum’s head-coach, Cordeiro, who trained the former 185-pound champ in Chute Boxe back in the early 2000’s. Cordeiro recently discussed his history with Silva with AG Fight (translation via Bloody Elbow), and admits his allegiance lies with Gastelum despite his friendship with ‘The Spider’:

“I got some history with Anderson Silva back from 2001 and 2002 when I trained him at Chute Boxe,” Cordeiro said. “Now, everything has changed. Friendship apart, that’s a competition and we’re all here to win. We all hope to win and I hope Kelvin Gastelum walks out victorious.”

Cordeiro stated that he and Silva remain friends today despite having been on the opposite corners of the Octagon lately, and says there is no beef between him and his former protégée: