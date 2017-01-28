Jorge Masvidal vs. Donald Cerrone Full Fight Video Highlights

In our co-main event of UFC on FOX 23 earlier tonight (Sat. January 28, 2016) No. 5-ranked welterweight Donald Cerrone met No. 12-ranked Jorge Masvidal inside the Octagon.

The first round opened up with an exchange of leg kicks from both men, before Masvidal got into his groove and began landing combinations flush to the face of ‘Cowboy’. ‘Gamebred’ ended his onslaught with what looked like a knockout win at the end of the first round; however, referee Herb Dean claimed the bell rang before he waved the contest off.

In the second round Masvidal took advantage of a dazed Cerrone, finishing the contest with a slew of unanswered shots against the cage. With the win over one of the UFC’s biggest stars, Masvidal could very well be looking at huge step up in competition next.

You can check out the full fight video highlights from Masvidal and Cerrone’s scrap right here: