Joe Rogan Wonders Why UFC Has Championships At All

There was a mixed reaction to the UFC’s announcement that former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre would be coming out of retirement to challenge Michael Bisping for his UFC middleweight title later this year. While there were some fans out there excited about St-Pierre’s return, and even believed the fight itself was interesting, some did not like the fact that he was jumping over several title contenders in the middleweight division. Originally, Yoel Romero, who has done nothing but prove that he deserves a title shot, was supposed to get the title shot but that will not be happening.

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan is not thrilled about the UFC’s booking either, and he spoke about it during a recent appearance on ESPN’s 5ive Rounds podcast where he voiced his desire to see Romero get his title shot. He also thinks Bisping vs. St-Pierre is “not good at all.”

“I really want to see Yoel Romero get a shot at the title. I know he’s waiting, he’s waiting right now for what I think is an interesting fight between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre. I think that’s an interesting fight. I don’t like it in terms of the hierarchy of the division. I think that, as far as the division goes, it’s not good at all. It sort of hijacks the whole situation.” “I don’t like it. I’m not concerned because there’s great fighters and you get them together, and you make great fights. I’m not concerned at that. But from a purist point of view, and someone who feels like – look, if you’re going to have a champion and you’re gonna have these divisions where one man rules over the division, there should be a very clear hierarchy… If you have a champion and you have all these people waiting in line to get a shot at that champion, the person who is perceived to be the best in that division is the one who should be fighting the champion next. The champion should always be fighting the number one available challenger. Right now, that is Yoel Romero.”

Rogan would go on to explain that he does understand the reasons for the booking this fight and appreciates Bisping’s position, that St-Pierre is a big money fight and that Bisping deserves that payday. However, just because he agrees that Bisping, who has had a long MMA career, deserves a money fight, he asked the question of what is the point of having champions if money fights are going to take precedence.

“As a person who deeply respects the position of champion – if you’re gonna do this whole interim title thing and you’re gonna have guys come back after being out of the sport for three years and get a shot right at the title, why have f**king championships at all? Why have a champion at all? Just set up great fights. And if you’re just setting up great fights, well that’s a great fight. Bisping versus GSP is a great fight. If you’re going to have a title, this is the champion of the world, then the champion should be defending his title against the number one challenger and that right now is Yoel Romero.”

To keep the fan happy, Bisping has already come out and stated that he would gladly beat “GSP” then fight Romero (or whoever else is the number one contender) on a six- to eight-week turnaround. That way everyone wins. While it’s a great idea, Rogan is skeptical.