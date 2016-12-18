Joe Rogan: Why Is The UFC Hyping Ronda Rousey But Not Amanda...

Joe Rogan: Why Is The UFC Hyping Ronda Rousey But Not Amanda Nunes?

By Rory Kernaghan -
During the peak of her championship career, Ronda Rousey was the biggest thing to happen to MMA. Taking out her opponents in dominant fashion, ‘Rowdy’ began setting records with every win. All the trash talk and media antics was a promoter’s dream, and the UFC plugged Rousey’s aura at every opportunity. After her UFC 190 KO against Bethe Correia, UFC commentator Joe Rogan was choked up. Holding back the tears, Rogan proclaimed Rousey was a ‘once in a lifetime fighter.’

This only added to the invincible image that ‘Rowdy’ was building up. Approaching three years as UFC champion, with six title fight wins, Rousey was paired in an ill-fated showdown with Holly Holm. In her last four fights, the former Olympian had taken just two minutes to dispatch of her opponents. Everyone was calling this a squash match, and the odds makers made ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ a massive underdog.

Fallen

The dominant beating came from a different direction at UFC 193, as Holm was the one handing out the punishment. Smashing Rousey, stuffing her takedown attempts and scoring a second round KO, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ flipped the script. No longer was Rousey the undefeated wrecking machine, and she would shy away from the limelight in the coming months. As the former champ sat by the sidelines, the belt was passed from Holm to Miesha Tate and then to Amanda Nunes.

The head kick heard around the world seemed a lifetime ago when Rousey’s return was announced. UFC 207 would play host to Amanda Nunes’ clash with Rousey, but all the focus seems to remain on ‘Rowdy.’ The posters proclaim ‘She’s Back!’ and the promo videos feature heavily in the ex-champs favour. One man who arguably assisted in building Rousey’s untouchable image, color commentator Joe Rogan, is confused by the UFC’s hype for this fight:

Sadly, but no doubt true, marketing Ronda Rousey is likely far simpler and worth a lot more dollars than pushing the current champion. Long gone is the battle between money and rankings, especially in terms of promotional content, as cash has taken over as the new king. Make no bones about it, Rogan knows this, as does everybody else. The real question is how long will this go on for before it becomes counter-productive?

  • GM

    I believe that was the grave mistake UFC made just focusing on Ronda. It’s obvious they made their money off of her but I beielive many fans left that train as they saw controversy about her trainer and when she was brutally beat up by Holly. Most people know now that she is not all that everyone claims her to be and with the right athlete and preparation she is very beatable. Unfortunately Ronda can’t even listen to her own mother to dump that loser trainer of hers. Amanda is a good striker and a BJJ Black Belt. It probably won’t be very easy to armbar her.

    • kevin

      i hope rousey gets beat on the feet, takes nunes down, and then gets arm bar’d

      • WICKED

        You must hate mma. The best thing that could happen is for Ronda to win and prove all her doubters wrong. Seeing someone pull themselves back up from a low point in their life and prove everybody wrong is inspiring and its a great story.

        • kevin

          not when they have a head the size of hondas. The sports needs the gsp era of champions to bring a little humility to the sport, and actually make it a sport. Not a WWE persona.

          Look back at the UFC at its highest, Frankie/Aldo/Gsp/Silva/Jones/Cain

          imo thats when UFC was MMA

    • Hey Now!

      You’re right. Her trainer is a joke. He’s an Armenian fraudster, esp. as an MMA coach. Curious to know if Ronda in the last year learned better footwork, proper punching technique, and anything more than hip throws and throws from the clinch.

      Holly blocked all that and danced circles around her. Amanda isn’t as graceful as Holly but she’s as strong or stronger, same size, much more powerful striker, BJJ and Judo skills, and she outwrestled Sarah McMann.

      Not sure where Ronda wins the fight. She doesn’t like getting hit and she’s never faced anyone who hits as hard as Amanda. Just ask Miesha. Ronda appears to be the old guard. Amanda is the future along with Valentina and possibly Pena.

      • Kombat MMA

        Rousey took Miesha’s punches and continued coming forward to kick her ass. Ronda can take a punch otherwise but her technique is sloppy.

      • WICKED

        If we are going to bring up past opponents, let’s talk about 3 of the 4 women who have beat Amanda. Cat and Davis stopped Amanda with strikes. D’Alelio beat her by decision. Ronda beat all 3 in under a minute, COMBINED.

        Amanda doesn’t have the boxing skill level of Holly and she hits hard because she throws everything with maximum effort. That’s why she can’t go past 2 rounds without gassing out too.

        Ronda wins this fight by being patient, tying Amanda up in the clinch and taking her down. Ronda’s striking is better than Amanda’s ground game. Ronda is the better athlete. Ronda is the more explosive athlete. From what I can tell, Nunes has a punchers chance. She’s a brawler. If Ronda weathers the storm early she should win.

        • I dare ya

          AN should just hand the belt back now. 3 fake champs this year it will be that were unable to defend

  • Hey Now!

    Nobody is tuning in for Amanda no matter the hype you put on her. It’s all about Ronda. If Amanda loses than the Amanda hype would have been useless.

    If Amanda wins, she will get famous overnight like Holly esp. if she puts a whooping on Ronda. UFC has nothing to gain really from hyping Amanda in this particular situation.

    Or if they hype Amanda, everyone will know Ronda is going to get destroyed.

    • Kombat MMA

      By giving Nunes hype, it helps to build her star brand and to see if the new guard is here to stay or to be taken over by the old guard (Rousey).

      • WICKED

        Nunes doesnt need to get hype for this fight. Nobody is buying the card to see her. They’re buying it to see Ronda win or lose. Amanda’s hype will come if she beats Ronda, just like it did with that flash in a pan, Holly.

        • Jeff Harris

          I`m buying it to see Nunes punch the shit out of your heart throb Honda … You sound a bit clueless…

        • Mr. MMA

          Doesn’t matter, the champion still deserves the same as amount of hype as the challenger. She destroyed Miesha Tate. It helps to sell the fight by hyping up both women.

        • I dare ya

          Holly has run scared from the 135 division to fight absolute jokes in 145!!!!!!

    • Martin

      Pretty much summed up.

  • Kombat MMA

    It’s silly that the UFC is only hyping Rousey and not Nunes, especially if Nunes opens up a can of whoop ass on Ronda in devastating fashion, hyperthetically.

    • Jeff Harris

      I`m sure she is going to .. 🙂

  • WICKED

    The UFC wants to make as much money as possible, you know, because they are in the business of making money. Ronda is the star in the equation, not Nunes. The promo I’ve been seeing that has featured Ronda is playing off of the narrative people have been echoing for over a year, that she is damaged goods and she’ll never come back and even if she does she wont be the same. I think it’s brilliant.

    I’m 100% positive Amanda won’t care who was promoted more when she’s cashing a fat check after the fight. Champions get ppv points so for every ppv Ronda sells, Nunes is getting a cut. This fight will do over 1 million easily. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for Amanda and her bum life is about to change for the better, win or lose.

  • Daveman

    Simple. Amanda isn’t likable.

  • Cactusaz

    Because Ronda was a defending champion who took women out in the first round, nunes hasn’t defended her title once yet.

  • edwardowen

    Has rousey fought nunes be4?