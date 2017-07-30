Home UFC Joe Rogan Reacts To ‘Surreal’ UFC 214 Interview With Daniel Cormier

Joe Rogan Reacts To ‘Surreal’ UFC 214 Interview With Daniel Cormier

Mike Henken
Daniel Cormier was clearly in a foggy state of mind after suffering a third round TKO loss to Jon Jones in the main event of last night’s (July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from Anaheim, California, but he was interview by  UFC commentator Joe Rogan after the bout nonetheless.

During the interview, Rogan made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of interviewing fighters just minutes after they have suffered a stoppage loss:

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to interview fighters after they’ve been knocked out, but I really wanted to give you a chance to express yourself,” Rogan said in the Octagon.

Today, Rogan took to his official Twitter account to admit that he made a mistake in interviewing Cormier. He also took full responsibility for the situation:

What do you make of the situation? Should Rogan have interviewed Cormier?

