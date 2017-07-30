Joe Rogan Reacts To ‘Surreal’ UFC 214 Interview With Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier was clearly in a foggy state of mind after suffering a third round TKO loss to Jon Jones in the main event of last night’s (July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from Anaheim, California, but he was interview by UFC commentator Joe Rogan after the bout nonetheless.

During the interview, Rogan made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of interviewing fighters just minutes after they have suffered a stoppage loss:

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to interview fighters after they’ve been knocked out, but I really wanted to give you a chance to express yourself,” Rogan said in the Octagon.

Today, Rogan took to his official Twitter account to admit that he made a mistake in interviewing Cormier. He also took full responsibility for the situation:

My apologies to @dc_mma and to all of you upset by my interviewing him after the fight. In all honestly I was kind of in shock. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 30, 2017

I don’t think I realized what I was doing until I actually had a mic in front of him. I’ve said I don’t want to interview KO’ed fighters — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 30, 2017

And then I wound up doing it to someone I care a great deal about. D.C. Is a great man and the whole thing was surreal. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 30, 2017

Again, no one asked me to do it. It was 100% my fuck up. Like I said, I was kind of in shock. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 30, 2017

What do you make of the situation? Should Rogan have interviewed Cormier?