Joe Rogan Goes Off On Paulie Malignaggi For Talking Trash About UFC Fighters

Following the boxing bout that saw boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. finish UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the tenth round, there has been a second storyline involving McGregor and his future as a professional boxer.

After their sparring session as well as the exchange of trash talk, many fans believe that a bout between McGregor and former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi could be in the works. As a result of this feud, Malignaggi has been beefing with other MMA fighters and fans. Now you can also add MMA commentators to that list.

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan took to the defense of the MMA community by letting the former boxer know that he stands no chance if he decides to step inside the world famous Octagon.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience Fight Companion podcast, Rogan stated that Malignaggi should “shut the f**k up” because Malignaggi has no chance in a fight against any good MMA fighter.

“He should shut the f**k up because if he wanted to have a UFC fight he can go over there and get his brain kicked in,” said Rogan (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “He’s out of his mind. Stop talking. You’re a boxer. You’re a very good boxer. Just shut your mouth. “There’s literally a million people in the world that could grab you and strangle the life out of you, and there’s not a god-damn thing you could do about it. Sorry dude. Don’t talk s**t. They will give you a wrestler, and he will punch your f**king face into pulp, and there’s not a god-damn thing you could do about it. Not a god-damn thing.”

Malignaggi, who is a former two-time world champion in boxing who retired earlier this year, has gone on record by saying that he wants to fight McGregor regardless of money. Malignaggi has taken shots at MMA fighters over social media, including current featherweight champion Max Holloway.

According to Rogan, he believes that this is stepping over the line and Malignaggi doesn’t know what he would be getting himself into. It should be noted that Rogan has made it clear that he is actually on board for a McGregor-Malignaggi boxing match.