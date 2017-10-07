Georges St. Pierre Guarantees Michael Bisping Won’t Beat Him

Despite having not stepped into the Octagon since 2013 when he scored a highly controversial split-decision victory over Johny Hendricks, Georges St. Pierre is confident ahead of his UFC 217 return bout against middleweight champion Michael Bisping on Nov. 4, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Although he recognized Bisping’s greatness, St. Pierre guaranteed that he would beat “The Count” at yesterday’s (Oct. 6, 2017) press conference:

“Yes, he is,” St-Pierre said. “But he’s got a loss Nov. 4. This I can guarantee you. He’s not gonna beat me. There’s nothing more sure. Water is wet, fire burns and I’m gonna beat Michael Bisping.”

Not only that, but the former longtime welterweight champion, who ranks amongst the very best fighters in the history of the sport himself, claimed that he’s ‘gunna do whatever’ he wants to Bisping:

“I’m gonna do whatever I want to do,” St-Pierre said. “I’m gonna strike you, I’m gonna put you down, I’m gonna submit you, I’m gonna restrike you if you stand back up, I’m gonna do whatever I want — whatever I want when I want to do it. That’s what I’m gonna do.”

Throughout the long and drawn out build up to the fight, St. Pierre and Bisping have often gone back-and-forth trading barbs and that continued at this most recent press conference. In the end, “Rush” feels as if Bisping is simply a ‘very angry man’:

“He’s a very angry man,” St-Pierre said. “He takes everything as insult, he takes everything personal. If you would have asked Michael Bisping 10 years ago, ‘What would make you happy?’ He would probably say, ‘Be world champion.’ Now that’s world champion he’s not happy anymore. I thin he has a lot of holes that he can’t fill in himself. That’s a problem.”

