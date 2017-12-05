Francis Ngannou Calls Out Brock Lesnar For Dream Match

Surging freight train Francis Ngannou is the talk of the MMA town – and deservedly so – following his first-round knockout of former title contender Alistair Overeem at last Saturday’s UFC 218 from Detroit.

Felling ‘The Demolition Man’ with a thunderous, fright-worthy left hand in just a minute-and-a-half, the Cameroonian knockout artist made such an impression that he’s already favored over heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in their rumored match-up in 2018. ‘The Predator’ said he believes he is already the UFC heavyweight champ, but Miocic may not be Ngannou’s top target, surprisingly enough.

Ngannou told the Top Turtle MMA podcast (via MMA Fighting) that his dream match-up would be against former UFC heavyweight kingpin Brock Lesnar, who is currently suspended for testing positive for clomiphene following his decision win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July 2016.

Despite Lesnar’s reputation as one of the biggest, strongest fighters ever to step into the Octagon, Ngannou believes he would deal with him easily:

“I’d always like to see the match between me and Brock Lesnar,” Ngannou said. “Two big dudes. I like that matchup. I’m excited for that kind of match as a fan. … I want to see that match. He’s big,” Ngannou said. “Huge, as you say. But he’s not stronger than me. I’m stronger than him. I’m the best striker in the heavyweight division and the more powerful guy. I’m also a talented guy and I will deal with that very easy.”

But with Lesnar on the sidelines and uncertain to return to MMA anytime soon if ever, Ngannou knows that Miocic will be his top potential opponent in the near future. As far as that blockbuster bout is concerned, Ngannou will pick a knockout win in his favor like he always does: