Former UFC Fighter Willing To Bet $100,000 That McGregor Wins Multiple Rounds

The hype train for August 26’s anticipated Conor MCGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match is understandably in full swing, and with that comes the sure-to-be-endless speculation and predictions from combat sports media members far and wide.

One such prediction came from longtime ESPN boxing analyst and TV show host Max Kellerman, who not surprisingly stated, as many have, that McGregor has no chance whatsoever during a recent edition of ESPN’s ‘First Take’:

“Let me tell you what’s going to happen. Conor McGregor will not land a single punch against Floyd Mayweather. Not one punch.”

While cGregor has obviously never competed in a professional boxing match, hasn’t looked the best in sparring, and is facing one of the best of all-time, it’s a bold prognostication to say he won’t land a single strike on the aging Mayweather. Former UFC heavyweight and “Fighter and The Kid” podcast co-host Brendan Schaub took umbrage to the statement, posting to his Instagram that he would bet Kellerman $100,000 that not only will McGregor land punches, but will also win multiple rounds versus “Money”:

Let me tell you! I Guarantee Conor lands not only a punch but wins rounds. Matter of fact I would be willing to bet 100k on it. Would you @max_kellerman? #repost @espnfirsttake ・・・ “Not one punch.” -Max A post shared by Brendan Schaub (@brendanschaub) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

It seems like a bold assessment from both sides, something that is no surprise considering Kellerman is a longtime boxing media member and Schaub is obviously biased towards the UFC and MMA.

The actual outcome is more likely to be in the middle of the two, if we’re to believe the early odds for the historic fight. McGregor will most likely a few shots early but get outlasted by the defensive counter-striking style of Mayweather, especially in the later rounds with both fighters wearing much bigger 10-ounce gloves.

This is still a fight, however, and anything can happen. Are you leaning towards believing Kellerman or Schaub more?