Fabricio Werdum Responds To Luke Rockhold’s Recent Callout

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold wants to settle his differences with former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum inside the Octagon, but ‘Vai Cavalo’ doesn’t seem too interested in the potential bout.

Rockhold appeared on UFC Tonight yesterday (Wed. March 23, 2017) and stated that he’d like to squash some beef that he has with the Brazilian that stretches back to their days under the Strikeforce banner. Given the current state of the middleweight division, with Georges St-Pierre making his return at 185 pounds and being granted an immediate title shot, Rockhold can put his aspirations of once again becoming middleweight champ on hold and pursue a heavyweight bout with Werdum (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Everyone’s steaming over this new fight I brought up. I think me and Werdum got some old beef from Strikeforce. He’s a guy I’ve always wanted to fight. I’ve thought it through, and I like the style matchup. Given what’s going on in the middleweight division right now, screw that, I’m coming to heavyweight. Let’s do this.”

Werdum was previously scheduled to take on Ben Rothwell at UFC 211 live on pay-per-view (PPV) before Rothwell was flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and the contest was called off. Now in need of a new dance partner Werdum is reluctant to accept Rockhold’s challenge as it does nothing for him on his quest back to the heavyweight throne: