Details Emerge Surrounding Jon Jones’ UFC 214 Drug Test Failure

Late last night (Aug. 22, 2017) shocking news broke indicating that troubled UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had once again failed a drug test.

After serving a year-long suspension for a drug test failure prior to UFC 200 last summer, Jones returned last month (July 29, 2017) at UFC 214, defeating Daniel Cormier with an incredible third-round knockout to reclaim the light heavyweight title he had never technically lost.

However, it now turns out that Jones failed an in-competition drug test and he has been notified by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) of a potential violation.

Few details have emerged regarding the situation, but a teammate of Jones, Frank Lester, who also happens to be a former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) contestant, took to his official Facebook page to give his thoughts on the situation:

“I was just at dinner sitting next to Jon Jones when he got the phone call about this failed drug test,” Lester wrote. “Supposedly the story is between weigh ins and fight night he took a oral steroid. Which makes zero sense since it wouldn’t do anything at all for Jon to do so. It takes weeks for steroids to build up in your system to be a performance enhancer. Jon was devastated to say the least. “This is a set up, straight up, no athlete would test clean his entire fight camp, and then randomly take some cheap f—king oral steroid betweens weigh ins and fight night knowing he would be tested once he got done fighting. This is a straight set up. They are trying to ruin this kids life. It makes no sense and Jon wouldn’t do it. Let’s see what happens with all of this but I truly believe Jon is innocent & I hope that all of you will give him a fair chance before you send hateful judgements his way.”

Obviously, it’s unclear how accurate Lester’s comments are, but it’s about all we have right now.

What do you make of the situation?