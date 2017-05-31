Dana White Reacts To De La Hoya Blasting McGregor vs. Mayweather

Last week Oscar De La Hoya wrote a lengthy letter explaining why he is against the idea of allowing a superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor inside a boxing ring.

De La Hoya feels that Mayweather’s highly-anticipated bout with Manny Pacquiao, which turned out to be a 12 round snooze fest, dug boxing into a deep hole. He feels that a bout between McGregor and Mayweather would bury it even deeper.

McGregor vs. Mayweather is only one of two of the most highly-anticipated boxing fights of the year, as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin is set to go down on September 16th – a fight De La Hoya himself is set to promote. The September date was originally the target date for the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight, per UFC President Dana White.

White took to Twitter earlier today (Wed. May 31, 2017) to comment on De La Hoya’s comments regarding McGregor vs. Mayweather, sharing a video that showed De La Hoya singing a different tune when the possibility of Conor McGregor fighting Canelo Alvarez was brought up (quotes via FOX Sports):

“To me, it will be a disrespect for boxing if a UFC fighter who has zero experience in boxing came and fought Floyd Mayweather,” De La Hoya said in the video posted by White on Twitter. “Imagine Conor McGregor and Golden Boy [Promotions] coming together. The only fight that I would love to see and it’s the one that makes the most sense, that would be the most exciting, that would be a guaranteed knockout is against “Canelo” Alvarez,” De La Hoya said.

Although McGregor vs. Mayweather has been highly criticized by boxing purists, the anticipation for the event greatly outweighs the hate, and the bout is expected to be the biggest combat sporting event of all time. When two of the biggest cash cows in the history of fighting go head-to-head, a ton of cash is certain to be drawn towards “Money” and “The Notorious One’s” way.