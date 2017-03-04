Cynthia Calvillo Submits Amanda Cooper In UFC Debut

Cynthia Calvillo (4-0) made her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut a successful one against Amanda Cooper (2-3).

From the UFC Fight Pass prelims to a main card fight on pay-per-view (PPV), Calvillo and Cooper were under the brightest lights of their young careers. The two strawweights battled inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight (March 4).

Cooper landed a few straight punches to open the fight. She landed a right hand as Calvillo swung. Calvillo threw a one-two combination to set up a lead leg kick. Cavillo caught a kick and took her opponent to the ground. Cooper got up and went for a takedown, but Calvillo reversed.

She went for an anaconda choke and transitioned to take Cooper’s back. She got under the neck of Cooper and forced the tap from the rear-naked choke.

Final Result: Cynthia Calvillo def. Amanda Cooper via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – Round 1, 3:19