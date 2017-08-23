Conor McGregor: I’m Going To Out-Box Mayweather At His Own Game

The biggest combat sporting event of all time is set to go down this weekend (Sat. August 26, 2017).
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will make his professional boxing debut against the undefeated 49-0 Mayweather in a fight scheduled to go 12 rounds at 154 pounds with each man wearing eight ounce gloves. Just days out from the massive event, the final press conference before the fight took place earlier today (Wed. August 23, 2017) in which McGregor and Mayweather got to speak their last worlds to one another before going to war.
Upon McGregor’s turn to speak at the podium, “The Notorious One” claimed that he has been putting in more work than “Money” throughout the course of his training camp and vows to out-box Mayweather at his own game come fight night:
“You see the work put in from me compared to him in this camp,” McGregor said. “I’ve taken this very seriously, I’ve had referees in camp, I’ve taken the Queensberry Rules very seriously. I will go out and I will perform. I’m not gonna look to implement anything, I’m going to out-box this man at his own game. That’s how skilled – of a different level I am to him.”
“I’m gonna f*ck this boy up. Make no mistake. And when it’s all said and done, I’m gonna feel a little bit sad, because you all should’ve kept your mouths shut. You should’ve left me over in that other game where I’m from. That more ruthless game where we bounce heads off the canvas and drill them into the floor. You should’ve left me where I was, because this man is not on my level. He’s not even a quarter of the man I am. We’re gonna see and youse are all gonna eat your words when I’m in there.”