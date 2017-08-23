Conor McGregor: I’m Going To Out-Box Mayweather At His Own Game

The biggest combat sporting event of all time is set to go down this weekend (Sat. August 26, 2017).

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will make his professional boxing debut against the undefeated 49-0 Mayweather in a fight scheduled to go 12 rounds at 154 pounds with each man wearing eight ounce gloves. Just days out from the massive event, the final press conference before the fight took place earlier today (Wed. August 23, 2017) in which McGregor and Mayweather got to speak their last worlds to one another before going to war.

Upon McGregor’s turn to speak at the podium, “The Notorious One” claimed that he has been putting in more work than “Money” throughout the course of his training camp and vows to out-box Mayweather at his own game come fight night: