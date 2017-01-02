Cody Garbrandt Wants To Test Jose Aldo’s Chin In Next Fight

Newly minted UFC bantamweight champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt has options awaiting him regarding his next fight. After beating Dominick Cruz at this past weekend’s (Dec. 30, 2016) UFC 207 from Las Vegas, Nevada, Garbrandt could potentially rematch “The Dominator” or he could face off with former champion and rightful No. 1-contender TJ Dillashaw.

Garbrandt, however, is interested in a ‘money fight’ with reigning featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo:

“He has wins over my teammates, he’s a legend, and I’d like to test his chin,” Garbrandt said on today’s edition of The MMA Hour of a potential scrap with Aldo. “I know I hit hard and I’m just getting started.” “I’m young enough to go up and I’ll fight anybody. To be honest, I truly believe that I’m ready to fight and I believe that I go out there and I put on a performance, and I’m a draw, and I want the biggest money fight for me. I think I saw Jose Aldo say that he’d like to fight me, and you know, I’d like to test his chin. Like I said, he’s got wins over my teammates and I want to get every one of those back. There’s so many fights for me. I just gotta sit down with my management team, Sean [Shelby], Dana [White], and see what fight’s the best for me and the biggest money fight that will get us all rich, get us all paid. That’s what I want to do.”

While Dillashaw is obviously the reasonable choice from a rankings standpoint, Garbrandt seems to be focused on the ‘biggest challenge’ and on the biggest payday, which seems to be a focus of more and more champions nowadays:

“[I want] whatever benefits me,” he said. “I’m the champ. I just went out there and beat one of the best pound-for-pound, he’s been on the pound-for-pound list for however long now. I want the biggest draw. I think Jose Aldo. I want the biggest challenge. I’m in this sport to challenge myself. I just beat Dominick handily. I’m ready for a bigger challenge. I think Jose Aldo is tough, I respect him, but I want to test his chin. I hit like a Mack Truck.”

Garbrandt is indeed a heavy hitter, but Aldo is quite a large featherweight and a man that is regarded as one of the best 145 pounders of all-time if not the very best.

How do you think “No Love” would matchup against “Scarface”?