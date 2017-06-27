Coach: There Are Openings In Mayweather’s Game

Word out of the Conor McGregor camp is that there are openings in undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s game, and the Irishman is looking to exploit them come fight night on August 26th.

McGregor and Mayweather are set to throw down in the boxing ring from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26, 2017, and most are giving the heavy-handed Irishman no chance against “Money.” “The Notorious One’s” longtime head coach John Kavanagh has heard the mockery McGregor has been receiving, and says it’s only adding fuel to the UFC lightweight champ’s fire.

Kavanagh was a guest on The MMA Hour yesterday (Mon. June 26, 2017) and stated that he and McGregor have proved the combat sports world wrong on multiple occasions before, and plan to do so again against Mayweather (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“We’ve always done best when everybody is just mocking the idea of an unknown Dublin guy saying he’s going to take on the whole UFC roster and win the belt,” Kavanagh said. “Those challenges seem to bind us even closer than we already are. I’m really seeing that spirit lit up in the team. It’s always there, but for whatever reason, because we’re being laughed at, because we’re being mocked, it’s making us even stronger.”

Mayweather has racked up a record of 49-0 throughout his illustrious boxing career, defeating all-time greats such as Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, Zab Judah, and many more. Despite his spectacular career inside the ring, Kavanagh says that there are some holes in Mayweather’s game that they plan on capitalizing on:

“Obviously we’re talking about one of boxing’s all-time greatest,” Kavanagh said. “But there’s also some things that there’s openings. As [UFC president] Dana White has posted a few clips, nobody is perfect. Everybody can get it. We’re just looking to make those openings happen more often than they usually do.”

Heading into the fight, McGregor is representing the entire sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) in arguably the most high-profile fight off all time, and according to Kavanagh, that’s something the Irishman’s camp holds very proudly: