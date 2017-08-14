AKA Coach Doesn’t Think We’ve Seen The End Of Daniel Cormier

After losing his title via third round knockout in a rematch with bitter rival Jon Jones at UFC 214 last month, Daniel Cormier has remained relatively quiet, and at age 38, his fighting future is somewhat unclear.

His longtime headcoach Javier Mendez, however, doesn’t believe that Cormier is done fighting just yet:

“I’ve been in contact with him every day, he’s fine,” Mendez told the Daily Star. “He’s at crossroads like every great fighter, you know? Do they continue (or not)? But I’ve got a funny feeling we haven’t seen the end of Daniel, not in the fight world.”

Whether or not Cormier continues to fight is certainly up to him, but either way, Mendez confirmed that “DC” will remain connected to the sport in various ways:

“He’s still going to be commentating and he’s still going to involved as a coach at AKA. He’s the greatest wrestling coach that I’ve ever experienced.” “So he’s going to be in my life until I’m done. So I haven’t seen the last Daniel.” “But as a fighter, that’s on Daniel. But I think the world hasn’t seen the last of him either.”

Despite losing to Jones twice, Cormier is still one of the very best fighters in the world. There are still options for him at 205 pounds, or he could even make a jump back up to heavyweight where he began his career and holds an undefeated record.

What do you think Cormier’s next move should be?