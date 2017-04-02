Chris Weidman Says Gegard Mousasi Called Out The Wrong Guy

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has lost two straight bouts, but he’ll get the chance to bounce back when he meets No. 5-ranked Gegard Mousasi in the co-main event of April 8’s UFC 210 from Buffalo, New York.

Weidman appears to be content with the bout, but he wasn’t pleased with the way it came to fruition, as he claims that Mousasi called him out while he was injured:

“I go on vacation and then I get a call saying they’re throwing Mousasi at me, they want me to fight Mousasi and I’m like all right whatever. But again I still don’t know when I’m ready to fight. I want to heal this up,” Weidman explained when speaking to FOX Sports. “The next thing I know Mousasi’s on Twitter saying I’m ducking him and that’s just the balls on him. I understand he’s trying to do what he can do to get a big fight and he wants to start talking and get his name out there but I just lost recently. I’ve got an injury I’m dealing with and now this guy’s calling me out as if I’m turning down a fight with him.”

That call out has only seemed to add fuel to the fire for Weidman, as the ex-champion said that Mousasi called out the ‘wrong guy’:

“First of all, who the hell does he think he is that I’d be scared to fight him looking at everybody I fought in my career,” Weidman said. “Secondly, I’m dealing with an injury. Fighter to fighter, you don’t just start calling somebody out right after a loss like that. So I took it a little personal and I’m using it as a little bit of motivation to make him pay for that.” “It’s definitely going to be a little extra motivation to show he called out the wrong guy.”

Do you expect Weidman to get back to his winning ways?