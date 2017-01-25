Chris Weidman Plans To Make Gegard Mousasi ‘Panic’ At UFC 210

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has hit some rough times as of late, losing his last two bouts to Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero, with both coming via T/KO. Despite the recent stretch, the No. 4-ranked Weidman will return to meet No. 5-ranked Gegard Mousasi at UFC 210 in Buffalo, and his confidence is still riding high:

“I want to get that belt back, and fighting the toughest guys in the division is the way to do that,” said Weidman on a recent edition of “The MMA Hour.” “I don’t take that last loss and think, ‘I need to beat some guy who is not on my level to get my confidence back.’ I know exactly what I did wrong in that last fight and what I have to do differently, so I don’t have to fight any of those guys to get my confidence level up. I’m just as confident as I was. I feel like Mousasi is a great fight for me to get back on my winning ways and get closer to fighting for the title again.”

Mousasi is currently riding a four fight win streak with three of those victories coming by way of stoppage, but Weidman feels as if he has faced tougher competition:

“They’re definitely some good guys, but look at my record,” said Weidman, who has competed against the best the division has to offer during his UFC run. “This guy says I am scared of him, look at my record, look at the guys I have fought.”

Either way, this fight could be a tough one for the ex-champion, as Mousasi has arguably never looked better. With that said, however, Weidman is planning to make “The Dreamcatcher” ‘panic’ when the cage door closes:

“What he brings to the table is that he is an experienced guy and he fights like he is experienced,” concluded Weidman. “He stays calm in all situations, but I am going to make him panic when he fights me. I really feel like it’s a great fight. I give him respect, I think he’s a tough guy and I expect a tough fight, but I just think it’s a great fight for me.”

Which 185 pounder do you expect to come out on top in this bout?