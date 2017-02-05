Chan Sung Jung Returns In Style With First-Round Knockout Of Dennis Bermudez

For the first time since Aug. 2013, the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (15-4) competed in a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. Welcoming him back inside the Octagon was Dennis Bermudez (16-6).

The “Korean Zombie” is indeed back.

Jung got hit early, but he wasn’t bothered by it. A jab connected for Bermudez. Jung went for a takedown, but nothing doing. A hard shot from Bermudez had Jung wobbly. The “Korean Zombie” tied his opponent up. They separated and met at the center of the Octagon.

Jung landed a one-two combination. A lunging right hand landed for Jung. Out of nowhere, the “Korean Zombie” blasted Bermudez with an uppercut that laid him out. Jung returns in style.

Final Result: Chan Sung Jung def. Dennis Bermudez via KO (Punches) – R1, 2:49