Betting Odds For UFC Fight Night 108: Cub Swanson Favored Big

UFC Fight Night 108 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, April 22, 2017) from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The prelims will air at 6:30 p.m. ET with three bouts on Fight Pass and FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with six bouts.

A featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov will headline this event while Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez in a lightweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Round out the main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a light heavyweight bout, John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland in a bantamweight bout, Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout and Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Swanson is a -750 favorite over Lobov, who is a +525 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Sanchez being a +335 underdog against Iaquinta, who is a -420 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Cub Swanson (-750) vs. Artem Lobov (+525)

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta (-420) vs. Diego Sanchez (+335)

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux (-160) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+140)

Bantamweight: John Dodson (-440) vs. Eddie Wineland (+350)

Lightweight: Joe Lauzon (+175) vs. Stevie Ray (-210)

Welterweight: Jake Ellenberger (+165) vs. Mike Perry (-190)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Sam Alvey (+105) vs. Thales Leites (-125)

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (+175) vs. Dustin Ortiz (-210)

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman (-360) vs. Michael McBride (+300)

Strawweight Jessica Penne (-130) vs. Danielle Taylor (+110)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Bryan Barberena (-345) vs. Joe Proctor (+285)

Female Bantamweight: Alexis Davis (-265) vs. Cindy Dandois (+225)

Flyweight: Matt Schnell (+105) vs. Hector Sandoval (-125)