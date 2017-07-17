Anderson Silva Calls Out Nick Diaz For Rematch

Former longtime UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was scheduled to take on rising contender Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212 this past June in his native Brazil, but the bout was scrapped after it was announced that Gastelum had failed a drug test. The UFC had tired to find a replacement opponent Silva, but nothing came to fruition, and “The Spider” still does not have a fight set.

At 42 years of age, Silva, a man many consider to be the best fighter of all-time, has hit some rough times since losing his title in 2013. He clearly isn’t the same fighter, although he is coming off of a decision victory over Derek Brunson, and appears to be focused on continuing his career.

With that being said, “The Spider” recently took to his official Instagram account to call out Nick Diaz for a rematch:

Silva and Diaz faced off at UFC 183 in Jan. 2015 in a bout that Silva won via decision. The outcome was changed to a no-contest, however, when both men failed drug tests. Diaz ended up receiving the longer suspension, as the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) sent him to the sidelines for a whopping 18 months.

That suspension, however, ended last August and Diaz has been eligible to once again compete for about a year now, although he hasn’t shown much interest in doing so.

If the Stockton native is indeed interested in returning, would you like to see him run it back with Silva?