Amanda Nunes Believes UFC Is ‘For Sure’ Punishing Her

Amanda Nunes feels as if she is being punished by the UFC after being slated to serve as the co-main event of UFC 215 on pay-per-view (PPV) next week (Sat. September 9, 2017) from the Rogers Place arena in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“The Lioness” racked up two of the biggest wins of her career back-to-back by defeating a pair of pioneers in female mixed martial arts (MMA). Nunes downed Miesha Tate in the main event of UFC 200 to capture the women’s bantamweight title, and then made her first successful title defense against Ronda Rousey with a 48 second knockout victory in the main event of UFC 207.

Since having pulled out of her originally slated title defense against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213, despite being medically cleared to compete, fans haven’t seemed to be behind the Brazilian knockout artist as much as they used to be (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“Honestly, I don’t really worry about what people think,” Nunes said. “I’m a fighter. I’ve trained my whole life for this. I’m a fighter, and I will keep training. Whatever happens, I will keep doing the same thing that I do right now – training, fight. Whatever people’s opinions are about me (doesn’t matter).”

Following weigh-ins for the UFC 213 event, Nunes was hospitalized and made the decision to pull out of the fight. She later revealed that a sinus issue was to blame for her decision to not fight, something she has dealt with prior to a fight before. UFC President Dana White has been on record of being greatly upset with Nunes’ decision to pull out of the fight, which is why the UFC female 135-pound champ feels that she is being punished after being demoted to the co-main event of UFC 215: