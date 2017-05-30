Alliance MMA Owner Tells Angela Magana To Keep Away From His Gym

Angela Magana continues to receive backlash after everything that has occurred between herself and Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

Magana took to social media to take some personal shots at the Brazilian, who responded with a punch to Magana’s face when they came head-to-head at the UFC’s fighter retreat earlier this month. As a result, Magana is seeking legal action against Cyborg for assault.

Many believe, however, that the incident was brought on by Magana’s own actions – add One Championship heavyweight champion and Alliance MMA gym owner Brandon Vera to that list of people. Vera took to his official Facebook page to comment on the ordeal, and proceeded to ban “Your Majesty” from his San Diego-based gym after everything that has happened.

Vera claimed that Magana embodies what’s wrong with the world today and even said that she deserved the shot Cyborg took at her. He also pointed out that none of Magana’s own friends or training partners are standing up for her because they know she is in the wrong: