Alliance MMA Owner Tells Angela Magana To Keep Away From His Gym

Angela Magana continues to receive backlash after everything that has occurred between herself and Cris “Cyborg” Justino.
Magana took to social media to take some personal shots at the Brazilian, who responded with a punch to Magana’s face when they came head-to-head at the UFC’s fighter retreat earlier this month. As a result, Magana is seeking legal action against Cyborg for assault.
Many believe, however, that the incident was brought on by Magana’s own actions – add One Championship heavyweight champion and Alliance MMA gym owner Brandon Vera to that list of people. Vera took to his official Facebook page to comment on the ordeal, and proceeded to ban “Your Majesty” from his San Diego-based gym after everything that has happened.
Vera claimed that Magana embodies what’s wrong with the world today and even said that she deserved the shot Cyborg took at her. He also pointed out that none of Magana’s own friends or training partners are standing up for her because they know she is in the wrong:
*edited version for this PC world we live in.
I was gonna leave this alone.. .
She kinda embodies what’s wrong with the world today… super entitled, whines n Cries about everything, and no other skills whatsoever, pretty worthless.
You got your card pulled….. for “cyber bullying” someone you thought you’d never run into. Super drama. . .
Do me a favor and keep away from my Alliance MMA
I super feel like a bully for posting this, but, she’s a prime example of the world gone to sh-t.
P.S. There’s a reason why No One is standing up for u, not your homegirls, training partners, even fighters at the summit. You deserved it…
Also, your hospital pics are sh-t for a case since you went to a #snoopdogg concert that very same evening.
If this burns any of y’all and wanna talk about it… I’m in Guam now and back to PH next week. Come on out.