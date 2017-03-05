Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt Full Fight Video Highlights

Despite having food poisoning before his heavyweight bout with hard-hitting Mark Hunt at Saturday’s UFC 209 PPV (pay-per-view) event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, top contender Alistair Overeem overcame all that was brought upon him and produced a great performance.

Due to Hunt’s ongoing lawsuit against the UFC and UFC President Dana White, this bout did take place on the main card but not where it should’ve been slotted, which is the co-main event. Instead, Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur was the co-main event while Overeem and Hunt opened the main card.

Overeem pressed forward and avoided the lingering danger that Hunt can create with his strikes to dominate Hunt in their fight. Overeem finished him the final round of their three-round bout via KO (knees), which saw Hunt faceplant to the canvas. No doubt it was a shocking ending to the fight as Hunt has a reputation for being tough to finish.

The UFC has uploaded highlights from the bout to the UFC on FOX YouTube channel, which you can watch here: