Aisling Daly Announces Retirement From Fighting

29-year-old veteran Irish mixed martial artist Aisling Daly announced her retirement from mixed martial arts earlier today (Jan. 30, 2017).
Taking to her official Instagram page to announce the news, Daly said that a recent brain scan had shown an abnormality as well as the remnants of a small hemorrhage:
I will be officially retiring from the sport of MMA. This past year a routine brain scan showed up evidence of an abnormality, the remnant of a small haemorrhage that had taken place at some point in the months previous. It would be unlikely I would be medically cleared to compete again, even in the event I could find a doctor who would clear me it would be very unwise for me to continue to compete with the risks involved. My career has ended prematurely but I’m very grateful for my long list of achievements, I am and will always be ‘Ais the first’ for so many things, my legacy set in stone in the history of Irish mixed martial arts. I am the countries first ever world champion, the first and only female to ever do it. I have and always will give back to the sport which has given me so much. I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart the fans who have supported me tirelessly through various parts of the journey. Without this support there is no sport of MMA as we know it. I would like to thank my good friends and close team mates, there is no substitute for the genuine loyalty built between people over years of blood, sweat and tears. I am truly most grateful for my wonderful family, who were there to pick up the pieces throughout my entire career and especially now when my dream fell apart. This would have been intolerable without their help, emotionally and financially. They say you can’t choose family but I would want no other. Now starts the next chapter of my life. I’m very fortunate to have grown up within such an outstanding organisation as SBG. I am equipped with the skills to be an exceptional coach and member of the martial arts community and I look forward to seeing what challenges lie ahead for me. “New Beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.”― Lao Tzu #TheQueenofIrishMMA #AisTheFirst #SBG #happy #proud #grateful #MMA #UFC #retirement #worldchampion #blackbelt #legend
Training out of the now infamous Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, Ireland, Daly hasn’t competed since Oct. 2015 when she scored a decision victory over Erika Almeida at UFC Fight Night 76. Prior to that she had split wins and losses in the Octagon, picking up a submission victory over Alex Chambers and dropping a decision to Randa Markos.
Overall, Daly holds a 16-6 professional mixed martial arts record including five victories by knockouts and eight victories by submission.
We here at LowKickMMA wish Daly the best in the next chapter of her life.