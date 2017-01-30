Aisling Daly Announces Retirement From Fighting

29-year-old veteran Irish mixed martial artist Aisling Daly announced her retirement from mixed martial arts earlier today (Jan. 30, 2017).

Taking to her official Instagram page to announce the news, Daly said that a recent brain scan had shown an abnormality as well as the remnants of a small hemorrhage:



Training out of the now infamous Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, Ireland, Daly hasn’t competed since Oct. 2015 when she scored a decision victory over Erika Almeida at UFC Fight Night 76. Prior to that she had split wins and losses in the Octagon, picking up a submission victory over Alex Chambers and dropping a decision to Randa Markos.

Overall, Daly holds a 16-6 professional mixed martial arts record including five victories by knockouts and eight victories by submission.

We here at LowKickMMA wish Daly the best in the next chapter of her life.