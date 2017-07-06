Report: Best McGregor vs. Mayweather Seats Selling For Almost $100K

With two cards in the next two days, the UFC may have a busy week planned this week, but it’s still clear that the main focus of the combat sports world is fixated on August 26’s mega boxing fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

The two icons of their respective fight sports will go to war from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and if you want a seat at the late-summer spectacular, you’re obviously going to have to pony up a tidy sum to even get close to the action. That’s to be expected, of course, but according to a report from Bloody Elbow, just how expensive the hot tickets are might make even the most healthily-bankrolled fans blush.

The far-off upper tier seats start off at $2537, with the middle tier commanding a $5028 price tag that rises to $6502 in the next section. Prices rise dramatically from there, however, soon reaching $12,808, but the true wallet-breaking prices obviously come at the floor level. There, a starting ticket price of $22,288 makes way for a steep price for a seat ranging anywhere from $23,000 to $80,000, with floor seats next to the ring costing a whopping $98,500.

Here’s a floor plan of the arena and ticket prices via the T-Mobile Arena website:

The hyped mega-bout is set to break several lucrative box office records, and that’s lead to the inevitable comparisons to Mayweather’s largely derided boxing “fight of the century” against longtime rival Manny Pacquiao in 2015. Prior to that long-overdue match that provided fans with a highly lackluster letdown in terms of action, secondhand market ticket sales reached a jaw-dropping $351,005.25 mark for a ringside floor seat just seven days out from the fight.

A similar result could play out for this fight, prompting ticket prices to rise to never-before-seen levels as hype for the spectacular bout swells with fight time looming.

The cash-focused “Money” and “Notorious” wouldn’t have it any other way.